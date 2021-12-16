Waunakee’s Andrew Keller, Jack Dotzler sign NLI

Zach Hanley,
Posted:
by Zach Hanley

WAUNAKEE, Wis. — Growing up Andrew Keller and Jack Dotzler wanted to cap off their high school careers together on National Signing Day and the Waunakee duo did and they’re both play in the state of Iowa.


Keller is taking his talents to Iowa State, while Dotzler is continuing his family’s tradition of being an Iowa Hawkeye.

 

