Waunakee’s Andrew Keller, Jack Dotzler sign NLI

by Zach Hanley

WAUNAKEE, Wis. — Growing up Andrew Keller and Jack Dotzler wanted to cap off their high school careers together on National Signing Day and the Waunakee duo did and they’re both play in the state of Iowa.

Why Iowa State? For @AndrewKeller50 it was simple, “the 5-star culture”. The @WHSWarriorsFB star tight end joins #CyclONEnation and the highest ranked class in program history. #LOYAL2ON2 pic.twitter.com/tuKpuAF9Qa — Zach Hanley (@ZachHanley2) December 15, 2021



Keller is taking his talents to Iowa State, while Dotzler is continuing his family’s tradition of being an Iowa Hawkeye.

“It’s just been a dream come true…”@jack_dotzler grew up cheering for the #Hawkeyes and now the @WHSWarriorsFB standout is one. Dotzler officially joined the #swarm22 and can’t wait to get started. pic.twitter.com/ed1mxd1rvF — Zach Hanley (@ZachHanley2) December 15, 2021

