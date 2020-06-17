Waunakee woman offers ‘porch talks’ to help others understand racism, find common ground on world views

What started out as an offer to talk on a Facebook post turned into something very powerful

MADISON, Wis. — It’s easy to get angry over everything that is happening in the world today. It’s easy to spot all of our differences. But one woman in Waunakee is offering up her front porch and hospitality to change that.

Cassandra Punsel, 46, posted on a Waunakee community Facebook group that she is offering to have a friendly conversation with anyone who wants to hear her side of things and share their own differing opinion in hopes of finding some common ground.

“It was me just randomly tossing out, you wanna sit down and get to know somebody? Get to know me and my family,'” Punsel said.

Waunakee resident Jackie Von Behren, 77, is a Trump supporter who took Punsel, a non-Trump supporter, up on her offer.

“Cass was so open about wanting to get to know me and understand how I feel and I wanted to do the same with her, understand how she felt,” Von Behren said.

Von Behren and Punsel know that it would have been easy to spot all the differences between them, but instead, they listened to each other’s experience, learned to understand where the other person was coming from and found common ground.

“To understand where she’s coming from as a black person because I don’t understand what it would be like to be black,” Von Behren said. “I’m hoping we can continue to be friends. I think once everything is lifted, we can go out and have a beer together! To me, she’s a friend now. She’s not Black and Mexican. She’s Cassandra, my friend.”

Von Behren said she wanted to get a better understanding of systemic racism and why certain things in the world are happening. Behren said she went into the conversation with no prejudices, only an ear to listen.

“We don’t have to agree about everything but hopefully I will win once and she will win the next one and then I’ll win and then she’ll win. There will be a compromise,” Von Behren said.

Punsel said she appreciated Von Behren’s openness and willingness to listen and share her own perspective. Von Behren said she was “very pleased” with the conversation and hopes the conversation can continue among other people.

“We need to get together and talk about this and explain to each other where we are coming from and why we chose to be more conservative and more liberal,” Von Behren said.

“She was just so open and receptive and she shared her own experiences, which I thought was fantastic. She just looked at me and said, ‘So what are we going to do? How do we fix this?'” Punsel said. “If we are really going to change hearts and minds, it’s this. Right here. It’s this connection with your neighbors and your friends and your family and having these conversations and being open to them.”

