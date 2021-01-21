Waunakee woman arrested on suspicion of 4th OWI

Brandon Arbuckle

MIDDLETON, Wis. — Police arrested a Waunakee woman following a crash in Middleton early Wednesday morning, officials said.

Police responded to a report of “sounds of a vehicle crash” on the 2400 block of Park Street at 1 a.m., according to a news release.

The caller said the vehicle left the scene. When officers arrived, the release said they found fresh tire tracks in the snow outside a resident’s home. A mailbox was also damaged.

Shortly after, officers spotted a vehicle matching the caller’s description and pulled it over.

Officials said the driver, Brie Straseskie, 42, showed signs of impairment and admitted to drinking alcohol. She performed field sobriety tests and was arrested on a tentative charge of 4th-offense OWI, which is a felony.

Straseskie was also issued a citation for hit-and-run to property adjacent to the roadway.

