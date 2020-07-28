Waunakee to start school year off virtually, transition to hybrid model

Stephanie Fryer by Stephanie Fryer

WAUNAKEE, Wis. — The Waunakee Community School District will follow an “enhanced virtual” plan for the start of the school year.

The Waunakee Community School Board met for several hours and approved the plan around 1 a.m. Tuesday.

Under this option, teachers would teach virtually from their classrooms to students. The district will transition to a hybrid model in the 2nd quarter, which combines classroom and virtual learning. Board members are still working out the exact details of the hybrid model.

There’s also an option for students to stay virtual for the entire year.

The district is holding another meeting next Monday to discuss how to handle sports and co-curricular activities.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments