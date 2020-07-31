Waunakee to possibly reconsider virtual start to school year

WAUNAKEE, Wis. — The Waunakee Community School District might be taking a second look at its back-to-school plans next week after originally deciding on an “enhanced virtual” plan.

The district released its agenda for Monday’s upcoming meeting, with one of the items listed as “Request by a School Board Member for Reconsideration of the School Board’s Decision from 7-27-20 Regarding the Educational Model for Returning to School for the Fall of 2020.”

The description said a board member who voted for an all-virtual start at the first meeting has since asked for a reconsideration of the decision.

If any of the board members decide to change their vote, the learning model could change to in-person classes or a hybrid model.

