Waunakee reverses decision of virtual learning for all grades; K-4 students to have in-person classes

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

WAUNAKEE, Wis. — The Waunakee Community School District has reversed last week’s vote to start the school year with all-virtual learning for all grades.

On Monday night, the school board voted 4-3 in favor of a four-day schedule where K-4 students would have half days every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. For grades 5-12, classes will remain exclusively all-virtual.

The board said parents of K-4 students will still have the option of keeping their children under the all-virtual model.

