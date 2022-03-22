Waunakee police searching for missing 23-year-old
WAUNAKEE, Wis. — Police in Waunakee are searching for a missing 23-year-old.
In a news release, the village’s police department said Jesse Aerheart was last seen around midnight Tuesday in Waunakee.
Aerheart is five-foot-nine, weighs 190 pounds and has brown eyes and blonde hair. Police said she was last seen wearing baggy blue pants, a t-shirt and a blue hooded winter coat.
Aerheart suffers from mental health conditions, and police said she made a comment to her spouse regarding self-harm before leaving.
Anyone with information about Aerheart’s whereabouts should call police at 608-849-4523 or the Dane County Communications Center at 608-266-4948.
