Waunakee police searching for missing 23-year-old

by Logan Reigstad

Courtesy: Waunakee Police.

WAUNAKEE, Wis. — Police in Waunakee are searching for a missing 23-year-old.

In a news release, the village’s police department said Jesse Aerheart was last seen around midnight Tuesday in Waunakee.

Aerheart is five-foot-nine, weighs 190 pounds and has brown eyes and blonde hair. Police said she was last seen wearing baggy blue pants, a t-shirt and a blue hooded winter coat.

Aerheart suffers from mental health conditions, and police said she made a comment to her spouse regarding self-harm before leaving.

Anyone with information about Aerheart’s whereabouts should call police at 608-849-4523 or the Dane County Communications Center at 608-266-4948.

