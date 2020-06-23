Waunakee police K-9 dies after illness

WAUNAKEE, Wis. — A K-9 officer with the Waunakee Police Department died on Monday, according to a social media post by the department.

Authorities said K-9 officer Thoro became extremely ill ten days ago.

“As a member of the police department family and a member of the Houk family, K-9 Thoro will be greatly missed,” the post said.

Thoro joined the department in 2017 and was partnered with officer Mitch Houk.

Thoro was born in Holland in December 2015 and brought to the United States by Shallow Creek Kennels in Pennsylvania where he was trained for police work.

“Although his time with our department was cut short, his impact while here was great,” the post said.

Officer Houk and Thoro spent 200 hours training to be certified in drug detection and tracking prior to going on patrol. The team was certified by the nationally recognized North American Police Work Dog Association.

Thoro was also used during education presentations in the village.

He was purchased with money donated by the members and organizations of the community, according to the Waunakee Police Department’s website.

