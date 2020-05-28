Waunakee police investigating report of people yelling racial slurs out of car window

Logan Rude

WAUNAKEE, Wis. — The Waunakee Police Department is investigating a report of multiple subjects yelling racial slurs out of a vehicle.

According to a Facebook post, the video has been circulating on social media in the area.

“In no way does Waunakee Police Department condone the acts in the video,” the post reads.

Law enforcement officials said they are working to locate and interview all of the parties involved.

This is an ongoing investigation.

