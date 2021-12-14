Waunakee Police arrest three alleged porch pirates

by Kyle Jones

freeimages.com

WAUNAKEE, Wis. – Waunakee Police arrested three people who they said were stealing recently-delivered packages.

Police said they received a report Tuesday about a suspicious vehicle in the Woodbridge trail area just before 11 a.m.

Officers tried to stop the vehicle in a parking lot on W. River Road, but three suspects reportedly ran from the scene.

Officers, with help from the Madison Police Department and Dane County Sheriff’s Office, located and arrested the suspects.

All three suspects face charges of theft, resisting/obstructing an officer, and one suspect faces a bail jumping charge.

An investigation is ongoing.

