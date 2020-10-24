Waunakee man arrested on suspicion of 3rd OWI

Abby Schinderle by Abby Schinderle

MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin State Patrol DeForest Post arrested 45-year-old Todd James Swenson on Friday night on suspicion of his third offense of operating a motor vehicle under the influence, with one child in the vehicle under the age of 16.

A Wisconsin State Patrol trooper stopped the vehicle for speeding on Highway 113 south of Maier Road.

The trooper reported observing multiple signs of impairment and after administering sobriety tests, arrested Swenson.

