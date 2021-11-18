Waunakee hockey team collects donations for pancreatic cancer awareness

by Site staff

WAUNAKEE, Wis. — The Waunakee High School hockey team is doing its part to help fight pancreatic cancer.

On Wednesday, players were out at 6 a.m. at the drive-through at Dunkin Donuts collecting donations for the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network as part of the National Hockey League’s Hockey Fights Cancer initiative.

The Warriors will face the Middleton Cardinals at the ice pond in Waunakee on Saturday. During that game, a miracle minute will give fans the opportunity to support the effort with donations and a raffle.

Families affected by pancreatic cancer are encouraged to attend the game to honor and support their loved ones.

“It feels really good. This is my fourth year doing it,” senior Brayden Olstad said. “We’ve raised more money and more money every year, so it feels really good.”

The team will be accepting donations all week for purple wristbands, ribbons and foam hockey pucks.

In 2021, an estimated 60,000 people will be diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in the United States, and approximately 50,000 will die, according to the Hirshberg Foundation for Pancreatic Cancer Research.

This is the ninth year the Warriors have taken part in the effort.

