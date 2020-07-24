Waunakee Garage Sale Days canceled due to the coronavirus

WAUNAKEE, Wis. — Waunakee’s annual Garage Sale Days has been canceled due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Event organizers said they’ve decided to cancel this year’s event due to concerns for shopper and community safety. Organizers they took into consideration guidance from DHS and Dane County mandates as they made their decision.

The cancellation was announced in a Facebook post.

“We appreciate your support, patience and understanding as we navigate these unique times together,” the post read. “It will be a team effort by both sellers, shoppers, and vendors, and we are asking everyone to do their part to help protect the members of our communities.”

The event is scheduled to happen sometime in the spring of 2021.

