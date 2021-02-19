Waunakee firefighters to conduct live fire training Saturday

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

WAUNAKEE, Wis. — The Waunakee Fire Department will take part in live fire training this weekend.

Officials said firefighters will train in structures owned by Dane County Parks. The buildings are on the northeast corner of the Highway 19 and River Road roundabout.

Firefighters will be doing a few live burns Saturday and will burn down four of the structures, including the house and one of the barns.

The Dane and DeForest fire departments will also be assisting with the training.

The Waunakee Fire Department, with assistance from our neighboring departments in Dane and Deforest, will be training in… Posted by Waunakee Fire Department on Thursday, February 18, 2021

