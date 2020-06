Waunakee Fire Department helps give away free cheese curds, milk for National Dairy Month

Site staff by Site staff

Carr Valley Cheese teamed up with Sassy Cow Creamery to give away free cheese curds and milk to local families as part of Dairy Month.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments