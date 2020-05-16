Waunakee couple celebrates 70th anniversary

WANAKEE, Wis. — A couple in Waunakee celebrated their 70 anniversary on Saturday with a car parade of friends, family and neighbors.

Art and Phyliss Hellenbrand were excitedly surprised by the procession of decorated cars that made their way past their home to wish them congratulations.

This couple from Waunakee is celebrating 70 years of marriage. Their advice? Always try and be understanding of one another. Congratulations Art and Phyllis! pic.twitter.com/tg5gDKUURm — Tahleel Mohieldin (@tahleelmohie) May 16, 2020

Phyliss at 89 years of age said the key to a long successful marriage is to always try and be understanding of your partner.

“Give and take,” she added.

Her husband Art’s advice was simple. “Be happy and enjoy yourself,” said the 93-year-old.

According to Pam Olsen, one of the couple’s four children, it is their dedication and commitment to love that’s kept her parents together for so long.