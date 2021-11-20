Waunakee caps off perfect season with a division 2 state championship

by Zach Hanley

MADISON, Wis. — Waunakee enter the division 2 state championship game on a 13-game win streak. And the Warriors completed the perfect season with a 33-21 win over Homestead.



Quentin Keene threw for 2 touchdowns, Michael Gnorski rushed for 2 touchdowns, and Andrew Keller caught 2 touchdowns, while Ben Farnsworth returned a kickoff 97 yards for another score.

“This was our dream to walk off champs, it feels awesome” – @AndrewKeller50 In 2021 @WHSWarriorsFB went 20-0 and saved the best for last, winning the Division 2 State Championship #wisfb @Waunakee_AD @WaunakeeCSD @keestudents pic.twitter.com/eogIoR3SIj — Zach Hanley (@ZachHanley2) November 19, 2021



The win was Waunakee’s 7th state title in program history.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.