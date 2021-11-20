Waunakee caps off perfect season with a division 2 state championship

Zach Hanley,
Posted:
by Zach Hanley

MADISON, Wis. — Waunakee enter the division 2 state championship game on a 13-game win streak. And the Warriors completed the perfect season with a 33-21 win over Homestead.


Quentin Keene threw for 2 touchdowns, Michael Gnorski rushed for 2 touchdowns, and Andrew Keller caught 2 touchdowns, while Ben Farnsworth returned a kickoff 97 yards for another score.


The win was Waunakee’s 7th state title in program history.

