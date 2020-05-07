WaunaFest 2020 canceled due to COVID-19 pandemic

WAUNAKEE, Wis. — This year’s WaunaFest in Waunakee has been canceled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The festival’s board made the announcement on the WaunaFest website.

“We are excited to use this next year to plan an even bigger and better WaunaFest for 2021 when we celebrate 150 years of Waunakee at WaunaFest!” the statement said.

Next year’s festival is scheduled to take place from July 22 to July 25, 2021.

