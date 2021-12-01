Waukesha parade victim returns home after over weeklong hospital stay

by Site staff

WAUKESHA, Wis. – A Waukesha student is back home after spending over a week at Children’s Wisconsin.

Erick Tiegs was playing trombone in the Waukesha holiday parade when he was struck by the SUV driven by Darrell Brooks.

Tiegs suffered a skull fracture and a C4 vertebrae fracture. His femur and ribs were also broken and his lung was bruised and collapsed.

Tiegs will have to re-learn how to walk.

“Getting in the car was hard for him, getting out was a little better,” Tiegs’ father said. “He’s strong. He’ll get through this.”

Volunteers built a ramp for Tiegs on Wednesday. His father hopes he won’t have to use it for long.

Tiegs had planned to play travel baseball next summer.

