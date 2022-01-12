Waukesha parade suspect faces dozens of additional charges; preliminary hearing set for Friday

by Logan Reigstad

WAUKESHA, Wis. — The Milwaukee man accused of killing six people and injuring dozens more by driving into a crowd at a Waukesha Christmas parade last year now faces a total of 77 charges stemming from the November 21 incident, online court records show.

A second amended complaint was filed Wednesday against Darrell Brooks, 39, in the case. According to online court records, Brooks faces 75 felony charges — including six counts of first-degree intentional homicide — and two misdemeanor charges.

Sixty of the new charges are felony counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety.

According to the first criminal complaint filed days after the parade tragedy, multiple officers yelled at Brooks to stop before he drove into the crowd. A court commissioner set Brooks’ bail at $5 million at that time.

Brooks is set to appear in court for a preliminary hearing Friday morning.

