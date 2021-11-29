Waukesha parade suspect charged with sixth intentional homicide count

by Jaymes Langrehr

WAUKESHA, Wis. — Darrell Brooks, Jr., the man accused of driving an SUV into a crowd and killing several people during the annual Waukesha Christmas parade, is now being charged with another count of first-degree intentional homicide.

The sixth homicide charge was added to Brooks’ list of charges Monday, according to court records. The additional charge comes after 8-year-old Jackson Sparks died from his injuries after being hit by the car last week.

The amended criminal complaint filed Monday in Waukesha County court said an autopsy determined Sparks died from brain injuries and blunt force trauma to the head after being hit by the SUV Brooks was driving.

More than 60 other people were injured in the incident, including more than a dozen children. As of Monday, Children’s Wisconsin says seven children remain hospitalized more than a week after the incident, including three in serious condition. Three other children are considered to be in fair condition, while one is in good condition.

RELATED: How you can support victims of Waukesha parade tragedy

A Waukesha County court commissioner set Brooks’ bond at $5 million last week after prosecutors said a sixth charge was likely.

“It’s extraordinarily high, but it’s an extraordinarily big case, it’s an extraordinarily serious case with an extraordinary history of this gentleman,” Court Commissioner Kevin Costello said as he made the ruling.

The criminal complaint alleges multiple officers told Brooks to stop before he drove into the parade route while driving away from another crime scene. Officers said there would have been multiple opportunities for someone who accidentally drove into the parade route to exit, but instead, the complaint accuses Brooks of speeding up as he approached people in the parade.

RELATED: Senators: Groups exploiting Waukesha tragedy must cease and desist

Multiple witnesses told investigators Brooks appeared to zig-zag as he was driving, as if he was trying to hit as many people as possible.

Brooks is due back in court for a preliminary hearing on January 14.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.