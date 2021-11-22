Total of 18 children taken to Children’s Wisconsin after Waukesha parade crash, 10 in intensive care

by Jaymes Langrehr

WAUKESHA, Wis. — Officials at Children’s Wisconsin hospital say a total of 18 children were brought to their emergency room after a man drove an SUV into a Christmas parade in Waukesha Sunday night.

The ages of the pediatric victims taken to Children’s Wisconsin ranged from three to 16, officials said, and included three sets of siblings.

“This is unique and truly demonstrates the devastating effects of this on our community,” Children’s Hospital Intensive Care Unit Medical Director Dr. Michael Meyer said of the three sets of siblings who were injured.

Of the 18 children who were treated there, ten were admitted to the pediatric intensive care unit. A total of six children are considered to be in critical condition, while three are in serious condition and one is in fair condition as of Monday morning. The remaining eight children are in fair condition but are not currently in the ICU.

Injuries to the children ranged from facial abrasions to broken bones and serious head injuries, doctors said Monday.

“The injuries from Sunday night will go well beyond the physical and will take time to heal. We all must continue to lean on each other to encourage those impacted to reach out and use the resources that are available to them,” Children’s Wisconsin Chief Medical Officer Dr. Michael Gutzeit said.

Doctors say at least two children have been discharged from the hospital so far, and more could be discharged after further determinations are made Monday.

Children’s Wisconsin Emergency Department and Trauma Center Medical Director Dr. Amy Drendel credits the care the children got in the field and at other medical facilities before they were brought to Children’s Wisconsin in helping stabilize conditions and get them into care quickly.

“We all have a role to play in this situation and I am proud to be a part of this community and how it responded so well to the needs of these kids,” Dr. Drendel said. “The patients were extremely well cared for in the field, at the initial hospitals. The stabilization was exceptional and these kids got fantastic care from start to end.”

Officials at Children’s Wisconsin say an emotional support line will be available for anyone who needs to speak to someone. That phone number is 414-266-6500.

