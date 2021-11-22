Here’s what we know about the victims of the Waukesha holiday parade tragedy

by Logan Reigstad

WAUKESHA, Wis. — Officials have identified the five people killed when a Milwaukee man drove a vehicle into a crowded holiday parade in Waukesha on Sunday.

The victims ranged in age from 52 to 81; four were women and one was a man. They include:

Tamara Durand, 52

Jane Kulich, 52

LeAnna Owen, 71

Virginia Sorenson, 79

Wilhelm Hospel, 81

Prayers for all victims. This senseless act resulted in 5 deaths and 48 injured-number may rise

•Virginia Sorenson, 79 year old female

•LeAnna Owen, 71 year old female

•Tamara Durand, 52 year old female

•Jane Kulich, 52 year old female

•Wilhelm Hospel, 81 year old male — cityofwaukesha (@CityofWaukesha) November 22, 2021

RELATED: SUV driver in Christmas parade crash may have been fleeing a crime

Multiple victims were members of a group called the Milwaukee Dancing Grannies, the group, which describes itself as a “group of grannies that meet once a week to practice routines for summer and winter parades,” posted on Facebook.

“Our group was doing what they loved, performing in front of crowds in a parade putting smiles on faces of all ages, filling them with joy and happiness,” the post reads. “While performing the grannies enjoyed hearing the crowds [sic] cheers and applause which certainly brought smiles to their faces and warmed their hearts. Those who died were extremely passionate Grannies. Their eyes gleamed…..joy of being a Grannie. They were the glue….held us together.”

At least 48 other people, including both children and adults, were injured in the incident, Waukesha Fire Department Chief Steve Howard said during a news conference Monday afternoon. He stressed that number could increase.

RELATED: Previous bonds were ‘inappropriately low’ for suspect in Waukesha parade crash, DA says

Eighteen children between the ages of 3 and 16 were taken to Children’s Wisconsin, the hospital said. Ten were admitted into the pediatric intensive care unit and six were in critical condition as of Monday morning.

A prayer vigil for the victims is scheduled for 5 p.m. Monday at Cutler Park in downtown Waukesha.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.