Here’s what we know about the victims of the Waukesha holiday parade tragedy
WAUKESHA, Wis. — Officials have identified the five people killed when a Milwaukee man drove a vehicle into a crowded holiday parade in Waukesha on Sunday.
The victims ranged in age from 52 to 81; four were women and one was a man. They include:
- Tamara Durand, 52
- Jane Kulich, 52
- LeAnna Owen, 71
- Virginia Sorenson, 79
- Wilhelm Hospel, 81
Multiple victims were members of a group called the Milwaukee Dancing Grannies, the group, which describes itself as a “group of grannies that meet once a week to practice routines for summer and winter parades,” posted on Facebook.
“Our group was doing what they loved, performing in front of crowds in a parade putting smiles on faces of all ages, filling them with joy and happiness,” the post reads. “While performing the grannies enjoyed hearing the crowds [sic] cheers and applause which certainly brought smiles to their faces and warmed their hearts. Those who died were extremely passionate Grannies. Their eyes gleamed…..joy of being a Grannie. They were the glue….held us together.”
At least 48 other people, including both children and adults, were injured in the incident, Waukesha Fire Department Chief Steve Howard said during a news conference Monday afternoon. He stressed that number could increase.
Eighteen children between the ages of 3 and 16 were taken to Children’s Wisconsin, the hospital said. Ten were admitted into the pediatric intensive care unit and six were in critical condition as of Monday morning.
A prayer vigil for the victims is scheduled for 5 p.m. Monday at Cutler Park in downtown Waukesha.
