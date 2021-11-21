Police: 20+ hurt after car drives through Waukesha holiday parade

by Site staff

WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) — Waukesha police said at least 20 people are hurt after a car drove through the city’s holiday parade Sunday night.

Police said teh car has been recovered, and some victims were taken from the scene to a hospital via an ambulance. Officers said others took people themselves, while some were taken by family.

Officials said no other threats are involved and there is a person of interest they are looking into. Police did not confirm if a person was arrested.

Sources initially told News 3 Now’s news partners at CBS 58 that the parade area was being evacuated following multiple gunshots have been fired.

Around 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Waukesha police posted on Facebook that a family reunification area is being set up at the Metro Transit Center by Bank Street.

Waukesha police tell CBS 58 that they’re in the middle of an emergency but don’t have details.

A tweet from a City of Waukesha Twitter account outlines Sunday’s parade route below:

The Christmas Parade is today, Sunday, November 21 at 4pm! We hope to see you there! If you aren't able to make it in person, the parade will be live on the City's Facebook page.#Waukesha #Waukesha125 #DowntownWaukesha pic.twitter.com/xMH0sz7Pd4 — cityofwaukesha (@CityofWaukesha) November 21, 2021

