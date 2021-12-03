Waukesha high school evacuated following threat directed at students

by Logan Rude

WAUKESHA, Wis. — A Waukesha high school was evacuated Friday after school staff received an email containing information about a specific threat directed at students.

In a statement shared by the School District of Waukesha, district leaders said Waukesha West High School Principal Ryan Patt got an email around 9:30 a.m. District officials said they immediately contacted the Waukesha Police Department and put the school in a “HOLD” designation, meaning staff and students continue their normal lessons in their classrooms without leaving for any reason.

Waukesha police officials later recommended a staggered evacuation of all students from the school for the remainder of the day.

“As kids are being reunited with their families, the police will continue to investigate this threat and we appreciate their partnership,” the statement reads. “Together, we will continue to work to ensure the safety of all students and staff.”

School officials said classes will be in session as usual on Monday.

Read the district’s full statement below:

Today at 9:32 A.M., Principal Ryan Patt received an email about a specific threat to students during lunch. Through immediate consultation with the Waukesha Police Department, Waukesha West was put in a HOLD designation where staff and students remain in the classroom to conduct business as usual but do not leave the classroom for any reason. The safety of our students and staff is our number one priority. Due to this threat and under the supervision of the Waukesha Police, we are conducting a staggered evacuation of all students from West High School for the remainder of the day today. Students who drive will be released first and will be allowed to get their keys from their lockers and drive home.

Next, students who are bus riders will take their bus home per usual as the buses arrive at Waukesha West.

Finally, parents looking to pick up their students are asked to report to St John Neumann Catholic Church located at 2400 WI-59, Waukesha, WI 53189 at this time. Parents should not go to the West High School Campus right now but rather St. John Neumann, where there is a police presence as well. Once the student drivers and buses have departed West, parents will then be allowed to drive from St. John Neumann to West to pick up their student(s). This will help with overall traffic flow. As kids are being reunited with their families, the police will continue to investigate this threat and we appreciate their partnership. Together, we will continue to work to ensure the safety of all students and staff. On Monday, December 6th, the school will be in session as usual.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.