Waukesha County residents mount 2nd stay-at-home lawsuit

Associated Press by Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. — While all eyes are on Republican legislators’ attempt to persuade the state Supreme Court to strike down Gov. Tony Evers’ stay-at-home order, two Waukesha County residents have quietly mounted their own challenge to the restrictions.

Jere’ Fabick and Larry Chapman filed a lawsuit with the Supreme Court on Monday arguing that the order violates their constitutional rights to freedom of speech, religion and travel.

Fabick is a member of the board for The Heartland Institute, a conservative think tank. Chapman is a member of the Lakewood Baptist Church in Pewaukee. The court hasn’t decided whether to take the case.

