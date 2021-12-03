Waukesha condo building deemed ‘imminent threat of collapse’ evacuated Thursday, city says

by Logan Reigstad

WAUKESHA, Wis. — Waukesha’s fire chief ordered a condominium building to be evacuated Thursday evening after a structural report found the building “is at an imminent threat of collapse.”

The 48-unit Horizon West building under evacuation order is located at 315 North West Avenue near the city’s downtown. Two other nearby properties in the possible collapse zone have also been evacuated, the city said.

“According to an independent structural engineering report, the building is at an imminent threat of collapse due to compromised conditions of existing structural columns,” the city wrote on its Facebook page. “The moment we became aware of these issues this evening, we put an evacuation plan into action.”

Police officers and firefighters went door-to-door to let residents know to evacuate. The Salvation Army is helping those displaced with temporary housing.

The city expects to release more information on Friday.

