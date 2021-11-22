Previous bonds were ‘inappropriately low’ for suspect in Waukesha parade crash, DA says

by Jaymes Langrehr

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee County’s district attorney says bail was set too low on previous charges against the man who is a suspect in the deadly incident at the Waukesha Christmas Parade Sunday night.

District attorney John Chisholm issued a statement Monday morning detailing previous charges against 39-year-old Darrell Brooks, including a case from earlier this month in which Brooks was charged with second-degree recklessly endangering safety, felony bail jumping, battery, obstructing an officer and disorderly conduct.

Chisholm says prosecutors requested a cash bond of $1,000 in that case, which was agreed to by the court. Brooks posted that $1,000 bail on November 11, releasing him from custody just ten days before the Waukesha Christmas Parade incident.

But Chisholm says that amount was too low considering Brooks’ previous charges — including two other second-degree endangering safety charges last summer — and the nature of the current charges.

“The bail recommendation in this case is not consistent with the approach of the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office toward matters involving violent crime, nor was it consistent with the risk assessment of the defendant prior to setting of bail,” Chisholm said in a statement Monday.

He says his office is conducting an internal review of how it happened.

Authorities say they believe Brooks may have been speeding away from the scene of a crime in Waukesha when he allegedly drove into the crowd of people, injuring more than 40 people and killing at least five. Officials are set to provide another update on their investigation Monday afternoon.

