Watts, Wisconsin skate past Minnesota State

Zach Hanley,
Posted:
Updated:
by Zach Hanley

MADISON, Wis. — Daryl Watts climbed up the NCAA record books and Wisconsin added another win to their record on Friday.


The senior forward lit the lamp twice in UW’s series opener against Minnesota to move into second place on the NCAA women’s hockey all-time scoring list with 288 points.

Casey O’Brien scored twice, while Nicole LaMantia added in another.

UP NEXT:
#3 Wisconsin hosts Minnesota State on Saturday at 4:00 p.m. UW’s senior day celebration is set for 3:40 p.m.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Submit a tip or story idea // Report a typo or error

More Top Stories