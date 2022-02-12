Watts, Wisconsin skate past Minnesota Duluth

by Zach Hanley

MADISON, Wis. — Daryl Watts climbed up the NCAA record books and Wisconsin added another win to their record on Friday.

Final regular season home series for @BadgerWHockey 🏒 No. 3 Badgers hosting Minnesota State this weekend – Game 1 about to get underway at LaBahn. #Badgers #Mavericks pic.twitter.com/a1Y2JQDP7S — Jordyn Reed (@JordynReedTV) February 12, 2022



The senior forward lit the lamp twice in UW’s series opener against Minnesota to move into second place on the NCAA women’s hockey all-time scoring list with 288 points.

Casey O’Brien scored twice, while Nicole LaMantia added in another.

UP NEXT:

#3 Wisconsin hosts Minnesota State on Saturday at 4:00 p.m. UW’s senior day celebration is set for 3:40 p.m.

