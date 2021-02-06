Watts leads #1 Badgers past Gophers in overtime

Zach Hanley by Zach Hanley

MINNEAPOLIS, MN – Trailing 3-1 in the third period, the Wisconsin women’s hockey team didn’t quick.

First it was a goal by Caitlin Schneider, then with under a minute to play Watts found Britta Curl in front of the net to send the game in overtime.

DARYL WATTS scores the OT winner for #1 Wisconsin and they edge #2 Minnesota in OT. Great hockey! #bucciovertimechallenge https://t.co/joErKm4YbG — Bucci Mane (@Buccigross) February 6, 2021

And that’s when the NCAA leader in points took over. Daryl Watts scored tallied her second goal of the night and sent the Badgers home with a 4-3 win in OT.

Wisconsin will go for their second sweep of the season of Minnesota tomorrow night.

