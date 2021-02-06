Watertown police searching for missing 14-year-old

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

WATERTOWN, Wis. — Authorities with the Watertown Police Department are asking the public for help with finding a missing 14-year-old who was last seen at 9:30 p.m. Friday.

Police said 14-year-old Startasia Ready was wearing a long black down coat and blue jeans when she was last seen.

Anyone with information about her location is asked to contact the Watertown Police Department at 920-261-6660.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.