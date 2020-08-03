Watertown police officer who shot, killed man in traffic stop cleared of criminal wrongdoing

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

WATERTOWN, Wis. — The Watertown police officer who shot and killed a man during a traffic stop in late May has been cleared of criminal wrongdoing, according to the Jefferson County District Attorney.

Jefferson County District Attorney Monica J. Hall released a statement Monday saying that the officer’s use of deadly force was lawful because the officers were reportedly acting in self-defense.

One man, 32-year-old Thomas J. Sutherlin, was killed in the shooting. Watertown Police Officer Pedro Gallegos was the officer who initiated the traffic stop.

Hall’s decision came after the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation launched an investigation into the incident. Hall said she did not find any criminal activity in the evidence provided by the Watertown Police Department.

According to the release, the Gallegos initiated a traffic stop for a burnt out taillight. During the incident, police used a taser on Sutherlin after he refused to get out of the vehicle. A short time later, Sutherlin reportedly fired two shots from the backseat of the vehicle he was in. The Gallegos returned fire, and one of the bullets hit Sutherlin.

Sutherlin’s autopsy revealed that he died from a gunshot wound to the head.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.