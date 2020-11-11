Watertown police looking to identify man in connection with retail theft complaints

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

Courtesy of Watertown Police Department

WATERTOWN, Wis. — Watertown police have asked for the public’s help with identifying a man allegedly involved in several retail theft complaints.

Officials provided photos of the man and his car Wednesday. He was last seen wearing a black puffer jacket, white T-shirt, blue jeans and a black face mask. His vehicle appears to be a silver sedan.

An investigation is ongoing. Those who can identify the man or have information on the thefts are encouraged to call the Watertown Police Department at 920-261-6660. Officials have asked callers to reference case number 20-1966.

