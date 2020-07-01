Watertown police investigate report of people impersonating an officer

Stephen Cohn by Stephen Cohn

WATERTOWN, Wis. — Watertown police are investigating a report of three people impersonating a police officer Wednesday morning.

According to an incident report, all three men wore a navy or black police uniform style shirt with a sewn-on badger, baseball cap with a sewn-on badger, navy or black police uniform style pants and black shoes.

The report said one person was a man in his mid-20s with a tall, slim build and short blond hair and glasses.

The other two men are reportedly men in their mid-20s who are about 6-feet tall and 190 pounds.

All three men were clean-shaven, according to the report, and made contact with a person outside and did not appear to be armed.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Watertown police at 920-261-6660.

