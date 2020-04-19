Watertown officials looking for man with disabilities who has COVID-19
WATERTOWN, Wis. — Watertown officials said Sunday afternoon they are looking for a man with disabilities who has COVID-19.
According to a Facebook post, police are looking for a 35-year-old white male who is 5 feet, 11 inches tall and 150 pounds. He has tested positive for the novel coronavirus and voluntarily left a care facility in Watertown.
Officials said he was last seen near Highway 16 frontage road area.
The post said he has brown hair, some facial hair, and gray thin-framed glasses.
Officials said he was last seen wearing a black short sleeve shirt and jeans, and he does have a “cognitive disability.”
Police said he may approach people for money.
If anyone sees him, they are asked not to approach him and call 920-261-6660.
