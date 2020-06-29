Watertown man who stole marijuana, money from drug dealer sentenced to prison

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

JUNEAU, Wis. — A Watertown man was sentenced to three and a half years in prison Monday for stealing drugs and money.

Tommie Plummer, 29, will serve four years of extended supervision following his prison sentence, according to a news release from the office of US District Attorney Kurt Klomberg.

Plummer was found guilty of robbery with threat of force and burglary in Dodge County Circuit Court back in January.

On May 2018, officials said two men had broken into a home on Louisa Street demanding money and marijuana from the resident. Detectives were able to identify Plummer as one of the men after talking to witnesses and obtaining security camera footage.

Plummer admitted in an interview that he was upset due to being “shorted” on drug sales that took place at the residence, adding that he did not understand why a drug dealer would call authorities about a robbery.

Plummer and the other man left the residence that day with about two ounces of marijuana and $800 in cash.

