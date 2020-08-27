Watertown man sentenced to 12 years in prison for child sexual assault

Stephanie Olson by Stephanie Olson

iStock/junial

JUNEAU, Wis. — A Watertown man is sentenced to 12 years in prison after being convicted of first degree child sexual assault, according to the Dodge County District Attorney’s office.

The district attorney said Nathan Lord, 40, was sentenced to 12 years in prison and 10 years of extended supervision today in Dodge County court.

Lord was convicted of sexually assaulting two girls in 2015 when they spend the night at his house.

Assistant District Attorney James T. Sempf said at sentencing, “The defendant engaged in predatory sexual behavior. A significant prison sentence is necessary in this case in order to protect others from the defendant.”

