Watertown man crashes moped, charged with OWI

Maija Inveiss by Maija Inveiss

MONROE, Wis. — Eric C. Pann, a 39-year-old from Watertown, lost control of the moped he was operating and crashed Wednesday at 11:17 p.m. in the 1300 block of 15th Avenue.

According to a release, Pann sustained non-life threatening injuries and was transported by Green County Emergency Medical Services.

Pann was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated second offense. He was also cited for operating while suspended and failure to maintain control of a motor vehicle, the release said.

Pann was released pending a court appearance.



