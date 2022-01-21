Waterloo schools closed Friday amid surging COVID-19 cases

by Logan Rude

WISC-TV/Channel3000.com

WATERLOO, Wis. — The Waterloo School District canceled all classes Friday due to record high COVID-19 cases that have caused staffing shortages throughout the district.

In a notice posted on the district’s website on Thursday, district leaders said 125 students were out of the building that day and an average of more than 100 students were out each day this week. The district did not share information on the number of staff members who were out sick.

District leaders said they planned to use Friday to deep clean the building in preparation for a return to class on Monday.

Friday classes were canceled entirely and no virtual options were offered so staff could also recover.

Read the district’s full statement below:

Dear Parents, Guardians, Students, and Staff, The Waterloo School District will be closed on Friday, January 21, 2022 for all grades PreK-12. The District has experienced its highest case numbers of the year this week, and we have significant staffing shortages all across the District. Today, we have 125 students out of the building and have averaged over 100 students absent each day this week. The District will use tomorrow to conduct a deep cleaning of the building, so that school can resume on Monday January, 24th with a regular schedule for all grades. The District will not offer a virtual option, as we intend to send our staff home to get healthy also. All school and afterschool activities are canceled for Friday, January 21, 2022. Classes and activities will resume on Monday, January 24, 2022. There are no changes to Thursday’s schedule for school or afterschool activities. The end date of Term 2 will be extended to next Tuesday, January 25th. There will be NO virtual learning tomorrow though we do encourage students to finish any remaining work for the term that they are able to. The ACT prep class on Saturday will also be rescheduled to Saturday, Feb. 5th.

