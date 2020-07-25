Water rescue underway for two people in Janesville

Stephen Cohn by Stephen Cohn

JANESVILLE, Wis. — Rock County officials confirmed a water rescue is underway in Janesville for two subjects.

According to Rock County dispatch, officials responded to a call for two subjects in the water near Indian Lake Road at 2:35 p.m. Saturday.

The Janesville Fire Department and Rock County Sheriff’s Office are responding at this time.



