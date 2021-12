Water main break shuts down Highway 33 in Sauk County

by Margarita Vinogradov

LA VALLE, Wis. — A water main break shut down Highway 33 near South Street for an estimated closure of more than two hours as of 8:45 a.m. on Sunday.

The break happened at 6:45 a.m.

