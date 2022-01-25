Water main break forces PHMDC East Washington office closure

by Kyle Jones

WISC-TV/Channel3000

MADISON, Wis. — A water main break forced Public Health Madison & Dane County to close its East Washington office Tuesday.

In a tweet, officials said they plan to reopen the office on Wednesday.

Our East Washington office is closed today, due to a water main break. We plan to reopen on Wednesday. Visit our website for finding services like COVID vaccination at other locations: https://t.co/yb88gxrfXU — @publichealthmdc (@PublicHealthMDC) January 25, 2022

Those who had a vaccination appointment scheduled at the office for Tuesday will be contacted for further information.

If you’re looking to schedule a vaccination appointment you can head to PHMDC’s website. On Tuesdays, vaccines will be given at the Alliant Energy Center and the Warner Park Community Recreation Center.

