Water main break forces PHMDC East Washington office closure

MADISON, Wis. — A water main break forced Public Health Madison & Dane County to close its East Washington office Tuesday.

In a tweet, officials said they plan to reopen the office on Wednesday.

Those who had a vaccination appointment scheduled at the office for Tuesday will be contacted for further information.

If you’re looking to schedule a vaccination appointment you can head to PHMDC’s website. On Tuesdays, vaccines will be given at the Alliant Energy Center and the Warner Park Community Recreation Center.

