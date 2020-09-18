Watch your favorite games on CBS

September 19

12:00pm         National Women’s Soccer League: Orlando at North Carolina
2:30pm           NCAA Football: Appalachian State at Marshall

September 20

12:00pm          NFL Football: NY Giants at Chicago
3:25pm            NFL Football: Kansas City at LA Chargers

September 26

12:00pm         National Women’s Soccer League: Washington at Chicago
2:30pm           SEC Football: Mississippi State at LSU

September 27

12:00pm          NFL Football: Tennessee at Minnesota

October 3

2:30pm           SEC Football: Texas A&M at Alabama

October 4

12:00pm          NFL Football: Indianapolis at Chicago
3:25pm            NFL Football: New England at Kansas City

October 10

2:30pm           SEC Football: Teams TBA

October 11

12:00pm          NFL Football: Denver at New England*
3:25pm            NFL Football: NY Giants at Dallas*

October 17

7:00pm           SEC Football: Georgia at Alabama

October 18

12:00pm          NFL Football: Baltimore at Philadelphia*

October 24

2:30pm           SEC Football: Teams TBA

October 25

12:00pm          NFL Football: Pittsburgh at Baltimore*
3:25pm            NFL Football: San Francisco at New England*

October 31

2:30pm           SEC Football: LSU at Auburn

November 1

3:00pm            NFL Football: Jacksonville at LA Chargers*

*Game subject to change

