Watch your favorite games on CBS

September 19

12:00pm National Women’s Soccer League: Orlando at North Carolina

2:30pm NCAA Football: Appalachian State at Marshall

September 20

12:00pm NFL Football: NY Giants at Chicago

3:25pm NFL Football: Kansas City at LA Chargers

September 26

12:00pm National Women’s Soccer League: Washington at Chicago

2:30pm SEC Football: Mississippi State at LSU

September 27

12:00pm NFL Football: Tennessee at Minnesota

October 3

2:30pm SEC Football: Texas A&M at Alabama

October 4

12:00pm NFL Football: Indianapolis at Chicago

3:25pm NFL Football: New England at Kansas City

October 10

2:30pm SEC Football: Teams TBA

October 11

12:00pm NFL Football: Denver at New England*

3:25pm NFL Football: NY Giants at Dallas*

October 17

7:00pm SEC Football: Georgia at Alabama

October 18

12:00pm NFL Football: Baltimore at Philadelphia*

October 24

2:30pm SEC Football: Teams TBA

October 25

12:00pm NFL Football: Pittsburgh at Baltimore*

3:25pm NFL Football: San Francisco at New England*

October 31

2:30pm SEC Football: LSU at Auburn

November 1

3:00pm NFL Football: Jacksonville at LA Chargers*

*Game subject to change

