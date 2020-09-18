Watch your favorite games on CBS
September 19
12:00pm National Women’s Soccer League: Orlando at North Carolina
2:30pm NCAA Football: Appalachian State at Marshall
September 20
12:00pm NFL Football: NY Giants at Chicago
3:25pm NFL Football: Kansas City at LA Chargers
September 26
12:00pm National Women’s Soccer League: Washington at Chicago
2:30pm SEC Football: Mississippi State at LSU
September 27
12:00pm NFL Football: Tennessee at Minnesota
October 3
2:30pm SEC Football: Texas A&M at Alabama
October 4
12:00pm NFL Football: Indianapolis at Chicago
3:25pm NFL Football: New England at Kansas City
October 10
2:30pm SEC Football: Teams TBA
October 11
12:00pm NFL Football: Denver at New England*
3:25pm NFL Football: NY Giants at Dallas*
October 17
7:00pm SEC Football: Georgia at Alabama
October 18
12:00pm NFL Football: Baltimore at Philadelphia*
October 24
2:30pm SEC Football: Teams TBA
October 25
12:00pm NFL Football: Pittsburgh at Baltimore*
3:25pm NFL Football: San Francisco at New England*
October 31
2:30pm SEC Football: LSU at Auburn
November 1
3:00pm NFL Football: Jacksonville at LA Chargers*
*Game subject to change
