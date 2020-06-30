WATCH: Video shows Madison police officer without mask within inches of bystander, internal investigation opened

The Madison Police Department is opening an internal investigation after a video involving two of its officers was posted online.

MADISON, Wis. — The Madison Police Department is opening an internal investigation after a video involving two of its officers was posted online.

Mallory Sour posted the video, which now has more than 1,000 shares on Facebook. At the beginning, a MPD officer who is not wearing a mask walks and stands within inches of Sour and her phone. Sour asked the officer to get out of her face because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Sour said in the video she was recording because the man officers were talking to is a child. At the end of the video, his interaction ends cordially with the other officer. According to the video, it doesn’t look like the officer gave the young man a citation.

Towards the end of the video, the officer without the mask brushes past Sour once more before entering her squad car.

Madison police said their Professional Standards and Internal Affairs group is investigating the incident. The department wasn’t able to say whether the officer in question will still be working while the investigation is active.

You can watch the video in its entirety below:

