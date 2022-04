WATCH: The impact of the latest round of sanctions on Russia

by Site staff

UW-Madison professor Yoshiko Herrera joins Live at Four to discuss the impacts of the latest rounds of sanctions levied on Russia and why a no-fly zone continues to be a line the United States is reluctant to cross.

