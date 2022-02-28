Watch the Badgers women’s hockey team this weekend on TVW, Channel 3.2

by Jaymes Langrehr

WISC-TV/Channel3000

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin Badgers fans will be able to watch the women’s hockey team’s pursuit of a conference title this weekend on local TV.

WISC-TV will be airing both the semifinals and the finals of the WCHA conference tournament this weekend on TVW, channel 3.2 over the air.

Coverage will begin at approximately 4 p.m. on Saturday, March 5, with the finals of the tournament airing Sunday, March 6 at 1 p.m.

The Badgers swept Bemidji State over the weekend, clinching another appearance in the WCFA Final Faceoff and finishing the regular season with a record of 25-6-4, including 18-6-3-0-3 in the WCHA. They will face Ohio State on Saturday afternoon. Minnesota will play Minnesota Duluth in the other semifinal.

With the 2022 Final Faceoff field set, it means it's the perfect time to secure your tickets and cheer on your squad! TICKETS➡️https://t.co/u50edjbHEJ pic.twitter.com/b7RuhGAeCZ — WCHA Hockey (@WCHA_WHockey) February 28, 2022

The Final Faceoff will be held in Minneapolis, with tickets available online.

