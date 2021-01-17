Quiet morning on Capitol Square as authorities brace for possible protests

Site staff by Site staff

Humvees are parked outside of the Wisconsin State Capitol as entrances are blocked off on the morning of Sunday, January 17th, 2021.

MADISON, Wis. — City, state and national authorities are planning for possible protests at the Wisconsin State Capitol Sunday, but things remained quiet on the Capitol Square during the morning hours.

News 3 Now’s Adam Duxter and Gabriella Bachara provide an update as of 11 a.m. on the expanded law enforcement presence on the square Sunday morning.

