WATCH: News 3 Now This Morning turns 30!

MADISON, Wis. — For 30 years, News 3 Now has been waking up with the people of southern Wisconsin every morning.

It’s Madison’s longest-running morning newscast, debuting on January 15th, 1991 with anchor Joe Champ and meteorologist Gary Cannalte. It started as a half-hour newscast from 6:30-7 a.m. on weekdays, and has since grown to 2.5 hours on weekdays and expanding to 7 days a week.

Many faces were welcomed into the homes of people across the area every morning for the last three decades, and to celebrate the anniversary, the current team of Leah Linscheid, Chris Stanford, Josh Spreiter and Haddie McLean got some of the gang back together to reminisce about their experiences waking up before dawn and getting the Madison area ready to start their day.

Watch the extended conversation below.

