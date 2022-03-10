WATCH: Monroe High School band, choir surprise teacher from Ukraine with national anthem

by Jaymes Langrehr

Courtesy: Monroe High School

MONROE, Wis. — A small gesture of support can go a long way.

Monroe High School German teacher Alla Schwartz, who moved to the United States from Ukraine eight years ago, was on the receiving end of one of those gestures this week.

Students and staff at the school wore blue and yellow in support of Ukraine and members of the school’s band and choir surprised Schwartz with the Ukrainian national anthem on Wednesday. Watch the performance below.

